Who's Playing

Bellarmine @ Eastern Kentucky

Current Records: Bellarmine 10-12; Eastern Kentucky 13-9

What to Know

Get ready for an Atlantic Sun battle as the Bellarmine Knights and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at McBrayer Arena. Bellarmine will be strutting in after a victory while Eastern Kentucky will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Knights are hoping for another win. They escaped with a win on Thursday against Eastern Kentucky by the margin of a single free throw, 72-71.

Bellarmine is now 10-12 while Eastern Kentucky sits at 13-9. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Bellarmine ranks 25th in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 5.3 on average. But the Colonels come into the game boasting the 27th most steals per game in college basketball at nine. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky

McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Bellarmine have won two out of their last three games against Eastern Kentucky.