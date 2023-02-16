Who's Playing
Cent. Arkansas @ Eastern Kentucky
Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 9-18; Eastern Kentucky 17-10
What to Know
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Colonels and the Cent. Arkansas Bears will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at McBrayer Arena. Eastern Kentucky is out to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.
Eastern Kentucky came up short against the Liberty Flames this past Saturday, falling 83-73.
Meanwhile, Cent. Arkansas beat the Austin Peay Governors 76-69 this past Saturday.
Cent. Arkansas' victory lifted them to 9-18 while Eastern Kentucky's loss dropped them down to 17-10. We'll see if Cent. Arkansas can repeat their recent success or if Eastern Kentucky bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Cent. Arkansas have won two out of their last three games against Eastern Kentucky.
- Jan 05, 2023 - Eastern Kentucky 77 vs. Cent. Arkansas 75
- Feb 19, 2022 - Cent. Arkansas 83 vs. Eastern Kentucky 76
- Jan 04, 2022 - Cent. Arkansas 79 vs. Eastern Kentucky 72