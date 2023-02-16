Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas @ Eastern Kentucky

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 9-18; Eastern Kentucky 17-10

What to Know

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Colonels and the Cent. Arkansas Bears will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at McBrayer Arena. Eastern Kentucky is out to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.

Eastern Kentucky came up short against the Liberty Flames this past Saturday, falling 83-73.

Meanwhile, Cent. Arkansas beat the Austin Peay Governors 76-69 this past Saturday.

Cent. Arkansas' victory lifted them to 9-18 while Eastern Kentucky's loss dropped them down to 17-10. We'll see if Cent. Arkansas can repeat their recent success or if Eastern Kentucky bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky

McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cent. Arkansas have won two out of their last three games against Eastern Kentucky.