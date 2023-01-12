Who's Playing

Florida Gulf Coast @ Eastern Kentucky

Current Records: Florida Gulf Coast 13-4; Eastern Kentucky 10-7

What to Know

An Atlantic Sun battle is on tap between the Eastern Kentucky Colonels and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at McBrayer Arena. Eastern Kentucky is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Things were close when the Colonels and the Liberty Flames clashed on Sunday, but Eastern Kentucky ultimately edged out the opposition 62-59.

Meanwhile, the North Florida Ospreys typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Florida Gulf Coast proved too difficult a challenge. Florida Gulf Coast blew past North Florida 82-57.

Their wins bumped Eastern Kentucky to 10-7 and the Eagles to 13-4. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky

McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida Gulf Coast won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.