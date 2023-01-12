Who's Playing
Florida Gulf Coast @ Eastern Kentucky
Current Records: Florida Gulf Coast 13-4; Eastern Kentucky 10-7
What to Know
An Atlantic Sun battle is on tap between the Eastern Kentucky Colonels and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at McBrayer Arena. Eastern Kentucky is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
Things were close when the Colonels and the Liberty Flames clashed on Sunday, but Eastern Kentucky ultimately edged out the opposition 62-59.
Meanwhile, the North Florida Ospreys typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Florida Gulf Coast proved too difficult a challenge. Florida Gulf Coast blew past North Florida 82-57.
Their wins bumped Eastern Kentucky to 10-7 and the Eagles to 13-4. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Florida Gulf Coast won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.
- Jan 27, 2022 - Florida Gulf Coast 77 vs. Eastern Kentucky 73