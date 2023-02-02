Who's Playing
Jacksonville State @ Eastern Kentucky
Current Records: Jacksonville State 10-13; Eastern Kentucky 14-9
What to Know
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels lost both of their matches to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks last season on scores of 65-76 and 68-81, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Colonels and Jacksonville State will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at McBrayer Arena. Eastern Kentucky is out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.
Eastern Kentucky netted a 73-63 win over the Bellarmine Knights this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Jacksonville State and the Austin Peay Governors this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Jacksonville State wrapped it up with a 70-53 victory at home.
Their wins bumped Eastern Kentucky to 14-9 and the Gamecocks to 10-13. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Colonels and Jacksonville State clash.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky
Series History
Eastern Kentucky have won eight out of their last 14 games against Jacksonville State.
- Feb 23, 2022 - Jacksonville State 81 vs. Eastern Kentucky 68
- Jan 15, 2022 - Jacksonville State 76 vs. Eastern Kentucky 65
- Feb 02, 2021 - Eastern Kentucky 86 vs. Jacksonville State 82
- Jan 07, 2021 - Eastern Kentucky 69 vs. Jacksonville State 66
- Jan 23, 2020 - Eastern Kentucky 81 vs. Jacksonville State 77
- Jan 04, 2020 - Jacksonville State 80 vs. Eastern Kentucky 71
- Feb 23, 2019 - Jacksonville State 104 vs. Eastern Kentucky 101
- Jan 24, 2019 - Eastern Kentucky 88 vs. Jacksonville State 70
- Jan 20, 2018 - Jacksonville State 68 vs. Eastern Kentucky 60
- Dec 28, 2017 - Jacksonville State 76 vs. Eastern Kentucky 58
- Feb 23, 2017 - Eastern Kentucky 68 vs. Jacksonville State 65
- Jan 26, 2017 - Eastern Kentucky 57 vs. Jacksonville State 52
- Feb 25, 2016 - Eastern Kentucky 76 vs. Jacksonville State 54
- Jan 21, 2016 - Eastern Kentucky 91 vs. Jacksonville State 88