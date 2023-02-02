Who's Playing

Jacksonville State @ Eastern Kentucky

Current Records: Jacksonville State 10-13; Eastern Kentucky 14-9

What to Know

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels lost both of their matches to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks last season on scores of 65-76 and 68-81, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Colonels and Jacksonville State will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at McBrayer Arena. Eastern Kentucky is out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

Eastern Kentucky netted a 73-63 win over the Bellarmine Knights this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Jacksonville State and the Austin Peay Governors this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Jacksonville State wrapped it up with a 70-53 victory at home.

Their wins bumped Eastern Kentucky to 14-9 and the Gamecocks to 10-13. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Colonels and Jacksonville State clash.

How To Watch

  • When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Eastern Kentucky have won eight out of their last 14 games against Jacksonville State.

  • Feb 23, 2022 - Jacksonville State 81 vs. Eastern Kentucky 68
  • Jan 15, 2022 - Jacksonville State 76 vs. Eastern Kentucky 65
  • Feb 02, 2021 - Eastern Kentucky 86 vs. Jacksonville State 82
  • Jan 07, 2021 - Eastern Kentucky 69 vs. Jacksonville State 66
  • Jan 23, 2020 - Eastern Kentucky 81 vs. Jacksonville State 77
  • Jan 04, 2020 - Jacksonville State 80 vs. Eastern Kentucky 71
  • Feb 23, 2019 - Jacksonville State 104 vs. Eastern Kentucky 101
  • Jan 24, 2019 - Eastern Kentucky 88 vs. Jacksonville State 70
  • Jan 20, 2018 - Jacksonville State 68 vs. Eastern Kentucky 60
  • Dec 28, 2017 - Jacksonville State 76 vs. Eastern Kentucky 58
  • Feb 23, 2017 - Eastern Kentucky 68 vs. Jacksonville State 65
  • Jan 26, 2017 - Eastern Kentucky 57 vs. Jacksonville State 52
  • Feb 25, 2016 - Eastern Kentucky 76 vs. Jacksonville State 54
  • Jan 21, 2016 - Eastern Kentucky 91 vs. Jacksonville State 88