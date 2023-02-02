Who's Playing

Jacksonville State @ Eastern Kentucky

Current Records: Jacksonville State 10-13; Eastern Kentucky 14-9

What to Know

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels lost both of their matches to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks last season on scores of 65-76 and 68-81, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Colonels and Jacksonville State will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at McBrayer Arena. Eastern Kentucky is out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

Eastern Kentucky netted a 73-63 win over the Bellarmine Knights this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Jacksonville State and the Austin Peay Governors this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Jacksonville State wrapped it up with a 70-53 victory at home.

Their wins bumped Eastern Kentucky to 14-9 and the Gamecocks to 10-13. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Colonels and Jacksonville State clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky

McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Eastern Kentucky have won eight out of their last 14 games against Jacksonville State.