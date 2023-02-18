Who's Playing
North Alabama @ Eastern Kentucky
Current Records: North Alabama 17-11; Eastern Kentucky 18-10
What to Know
An Atlantic Sun battle is on tap between the North Alabama Lions and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at McBrayer Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with North Alabama winning the first 76-75 at home and Eastern Kentucky taking the second 80-76.
The Lions didn't have too much trouble with the Bellarmine Knights on the road on Thursday as they won 70-57.
Meanwhile, the Colonels had enough points to win and then some against the Cent. Arkansas Bears on Thursday, taking their contest 74-58.
Their wins bumped North Alabama to 17-11 and Eastern Kentucky to 18-10. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when North Alabama and Eastern Kentucky clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Eastern Kentucky and North Alabama both have one win in their last two games.
- Feb 16, 2022 - Eastern Kentucky 80 vs. North Alabama 76
- Jan 11, 2022 - North Alabama 76 vs. Eastern Kentucky 75