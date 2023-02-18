Who's Playing

North Alabama @ Eastern Kentucky

Current Records: North Alabama 17-11; Eastern Kentucky 18-10

What to Know

An Atlantic Sun battle is on tap between the North Alabama Lions and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at McBrayer Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with North Alabama winning the first 76-75 at home and Eastern Kentucky taking the second 80-76.

The Lions didn't have too much trouble with the Bellarmine Knights on the road on Thursday as they won 70-57.

Meanwhile, the Colonels had enough points to win and then some against the Cent. Arkansas Bears on Thursday, taking their contest 74-58.

Their wins bumped North Alabama to 17-11 and Eastern Kentucky to 18-10. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when North Alabama and Eastern Kentucky clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky

McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Eastern Kentucky and North Alabama both have one win in their last two games.