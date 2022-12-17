Who's Playing

Radford @ Eastern Kentucky

Current Records: Radford 6-5; Eastern Kentucky 5-6

What to Know

The Radford Highlanders' road trip will continue as they head to McBrayer Arena at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday to face off against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels. Radford will be seeking to avenge the 88-75 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 28 of last year.

The Highlanders came up short against the VCU Rams on Wednesday, falling 70-62.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Eastern Kentucky as they fell 64-61 to the Northern Kentucky Norse on Wednesday.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky

McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Eastern Kentucky won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.