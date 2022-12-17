Who's Playing
Radford @ Eastern Kentucky
Current Records: Radford 6-5; Eastern Kentucky 5-6
What to Know
The Radford Highlanders' road trip will continue as they head to McBrayer Arena at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday to face off against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels. Radford will be seeking to avenge the 88-75 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 28 of last year.
The Highlanders came up short against the VCU Rams on Wednesday, falling 70-62.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Eastern Kentucky as they fell 64-61 to the Northern Kentucky Norse on Wednesday.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Eastern Kentucky won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Nov 28, 2021 - Eastern Kentucky 88 vs. Radford 75