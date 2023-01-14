Who's Playing

Stetson @ Eastern Kentucky

Current Records: Stetson 10-6; Eastern Kentucky 11-7

What to Know

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Stetson Hatters at 3 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at McBrayer Arena. These two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Everything went Eastern Kentucky's way against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles on Thursday as they made off with a 97-76 victory.

Meanwhile, Stetson took their game against the Bellarmine Knights on Thursday by a conclusive 80-51 score.

The Colonels are now 11-7 while the Hatters sit at 10-6. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Eastern Kentucky comes into the contest boasting the 21st most steals per game in college basketball at 9.5. But Stetson ranks seventh in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 4.8 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky

McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Stetson won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.