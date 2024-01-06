Halftime Report

Kent State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Eastern Michigan 38-26.

If Kent State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-5 in no time. On the other hand, Eastern Michigan will have to make due with a 7-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Kent State Golden Flashes @ Eastern Michigan Eagles

Current Records: Kent State 8-5, Eastern Michigan 7-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Kent State Golden Flashes and the Eastern Michigan Eagles are set to tip at 3:30 p.m. ET on January 6th at George Gervin GameAbove Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Tuesday, the Golden Flashes rang in the new year with a 82-69 victory over the Cardinals. The victory was just what Kent State needed coming off of a 66-46 defeat in their prior game.

Meanwhile, Eastern Michigan fought the good fight in their overtime match against Bowling Green on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Falcons by a score of 92-90. Eastern Michigan has struggled against Bowling Green recently, as their matchup on Tuesday was their ninth consecutive lost matchup.

The Golden Flashes pushed their record up to 8-5 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 89.3 points per game. As for the Eagles, their loss dropped their record down to 7-6.

Looking ahead to Saturday, Kent State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Everything came up roses for Kent State against Eastern Michigan in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as the squad secured a 81-54 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Kent State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Kent State is a big 10-point favorite against Eastern Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Flashes as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Series History

Kent State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Michigan.