Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Eastern Michigan Eagles

Current Records: Oakland 5-5, Eastern Michigan 5-3

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

Oakland has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at George Gervin GameAbove Center. Oakland might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 14 turnovers on Wednesday.

The point spread may have favored Oakland on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 69-68 to the Rockets.

Meanwhile, the Eagles strolled past the Lakers with points to spare on Friday, taking the game 68-53.

The Golden Grizzlies' loss dropped their record down to 5-5. As for the Eagles, they have yet to lose a contest at home this season, leaving them with a 5-3 record.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Oakland have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Eastern Michigan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Oakland came out on top in a nail-biter against Eastern Michigan in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, sneaking past 92-90. The rematch might be a little tougher for Oakland since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Oakland has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Eastern Michigan.