Who's Playing
Akron @ Eastern Michigan
Current Records: Akron 17-8; Eastern Michigan 6-19
What to Know
The Eastern Michigan Eagles are 3-12 against the Akron Zips since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. The Eagles and Akron will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at George Gervin GameAbove Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
EMU came up short against the Toledo Rockets this past Saturday, falling 70-63.
Meanwhile, Akron came up short against the Ohio Bobcats this past Friday, falling 90-81. Guard Xavier Castaneda did his best for Akron, finishing with 34 points (a whopping 42% of their total).
The losses put EMU at 6-19 and the Zips at 17-8. The Eagles are 4-14 after losses this season, Akron 4-3.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan
Series History
Akron have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Eastern Michigan.
