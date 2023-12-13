Who's Playing

Portland Bible Wildcats @ Eastern Washington Eagles

Current Records: Portland Bible 0-0, Eastern Washington 2-6

How To Watch

What to Know

The Eastern Washington Eagles will host the Portland Bible Wildcats to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 9:00 p.m. ET on December 13th at Reese Court.

Looking back to last season, Portland Bible finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, Eastern Washington had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 22-9 record.

Portland Bible took a serious blow against Eastern Washington in their previous meeting back in November of 2019, falling 107-25. The contest was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Portland Bible was down 52-12.

Series History

Eastern Washington won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.

  • Nov 05, 2019 - Eastern Washington 107 vs. Portland Bible 25