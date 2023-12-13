Who's Playing

Portland Bible Wildcats @ Eastern Washington Eagles

Current Records: Portland Bible 0-0, Eastern Washington 2-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington

Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Eastern Washington Eagles will host the Portland Bible Wildcats to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 9:00 p.m. ET on December 13th at Reese Court.

Looking back to last season, Portland Bible finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, Eastern Washington had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 22-9 record.

Portland Bible took a serious blow against Eastern Washington in their previous meeting back in November of 2019, falling 107-25. The contest was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Portland Bible was down 52-12.

Series History

Eastern Washington won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.