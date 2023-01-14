Who's Playing
Idaho @ Eastern Washington
Current Records: Idaho 6-11; Eastern Washington 10-7
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Idaho Vandals will be on the road. Idaho and the Eastern Washington Eagles will face off in a Big Sky battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reese Court. The teams split their matchups last year, with Eastern Washington winning the first 96-93 at home and the Vandals taking the second 83-80.
The game between Idaho and the Portland State Vikings on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Idaho falling 74-58 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, the Sacramento State Hornets typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Eastern Washington proved too difficult a challenge. The Eagles came out on top in a nail-biter against the Hornets, sneaking past 78-75.
Idaho came out on top in a nail-biter against Eastern Washington when the two teams previously met in February of last year, sneaking past 83-80. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Vandals since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Eastern Washington have won eight out of their last 15 games against Idaho.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Idaho 83 vs. Eastern Washington 80
- Jan 08, 2022 - Eastern Washington 96 vs. Idaho 93
- Feb 06, 2021 - Eastern Washington 90 vs. Idaho 64
- Feb 04, 2021 - Eastern Washington 89 vs. Idaho 75
- Feb 13, 2020 - Idaho 74 vs. Eastern Washington 71
- Jan 16, 2020 - Eastern Washington 78 vs. Idaho 75
- Feb 18, 2019 - Eastern Washington 82 vs. Idaho 57
- Jan 03, 2019 - Idaho 74 vs. Eastern Washington 71
- Feb 09, 2018 - Idaho 66 vs. Eastern Washington 64
- Jan 12, 2018 - Idaho 58 vs. Eastern Washington 51
- Feb 17, 2017 - Eastern Washington 77 vs. Idaho 67
- Dec 30, 2016 - Eastern Washington 69 vs. Idaho 62
- Mar 10, 2016 - Idaho 77 vs. Eastern Washington 73
- Feb 27, 2016 - Idaho 66 vs. Eastern Washington 62
- Jan 09, 2016 - Eastern Washington 74 vs. Idaho 60