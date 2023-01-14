Who's Playing

Idaho @ Eastern Washington

Current Records: Idaho 6-11; Eastern Washington 10-7

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Idaho Vandals will be on the road. Idaho and the Eastern Washington Eagles will face off in a Big Sky battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reese Court. The teams split their matchups last year, with Eastern Washington winning the first 96-93 at home and the Vandals taking the second 83-80.

The game between Idaho and the Portland State Vikings on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Idaho falling 74-58 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento State Hornets typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Eastern Washington proved too difficult a challenge. The Eagles came out on top in a nail-biter against the Hornets, sneaking past 78-75.

Idaho came out on top in a nail-biter against Eastern Washington when the two teams previously met in February of last year, sneaking past 83-80. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Vandals since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington

Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Eastern Washington have won eight out of their last 15 games against Idaho.