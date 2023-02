Who's Playing

Northern Colorado @ Eastern Washington

Current Records: Northern Colorado 10-17; Eastern Washington 20-7

What to Know

The Eastern Washington Eagles and the Northern Colorado Bears will face off in a Big Sky clash at 5 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Reese Court. Eastern Washington is out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

The Eagles strolled past the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 72-55.

Meanwhile, Northern Colorado was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 84-82 to the Idaho Vandals. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Northern Colorado had been the slight favorite coming in.

Eastern Washington's victory brought them up to 20-7 while Northern Colorado's loss pulled them down to 10-17. Eastern Washington is 16-3 after wins this year, and the Bears are 6-10 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington

Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Eastern Washington have won nine out of their last 15 games against Northern Colorado.