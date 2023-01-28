Who's Playing

Weber State @ Eastern Washington

Current Records: Weber State 11-10; Eastern Washington 15-7

What to Know

The Eastern Washington Eagles and the Weber State Wildcats are set to square off in a Big Sky matchup at 5 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Reese Court. The teams split their matchups last year, with Weber State winning the first 90-84 at home and the Eagles taking the second 75-67.

Eastern Washington had enough points to win and then some against the Idaho State Bengals on Thursday, taking their contest 81-68.

Meanwhile, Weber State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Idaho Vandals on Thursday, winning 73-65.

Eastern Washington is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (8-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought Eastern Washington up to 15-7 and the Wildcats to 11-10. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Eagles enter the game with a 47.90% field goal percentage, good for 29th best in college basketball. Less enviably, Weber State is stumbling into the matchup with the 37th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.5 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Weber State.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.75

Odds

The Eagles are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Eastern Washington have won six out of their last 11 games against Weber State.