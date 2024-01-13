Who's Playing

Drexel Dragons @ Elon Phoenix

Current Records: Drexel 11-6, Elon 8-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Drexel is 8-2 against Elon since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Schar Center. Despite being away, Drexel is looking at a eight-point advantage in the spread.

Drexel entered their tilt with North Carolina A&T with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. The Dragons secured a 67-63 W over the Aggies on Thursday.

Drexel can attribute much of their success to Amari Williams, who scored 15 points along with nine rebounds and five blocks.

Meanwhile, Elon and Charleston couldn't quite live up to the 159-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Phoenix took a 80-62 bruising from the Cougars on Thursday. Elon has not had much luck with Charleston recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Despite their defeat, Elon saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Max Mackinnon, who scored 17 points along with eight rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Mackinnon has scored all season.

The Dragons have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a massive bump to their 11-6 record this season. As for the Phoenix, their loss was their eighth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 8-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Drexel have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Elon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Drexel came up short against Elon in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, falling 72-58. Can Drexel avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Drexel is a big 8-point favorite against Elon, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dragons as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Drexel has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Elon.