Who's Playing
Drexel Dragons @ Elon Phoenix
Current Records: Drexel 11-6, Elon 8-8
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $31.50
What to Know
Drexel is 8-2 against Elon since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Schar Center. Despite being away, Drexel is looking at a eight-point advantage in the spread.
Drexel entered their tilt with North Carolina A&T with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. The Dragons secured a 67-63 W over the Aggies on Thursday.
Drexel can attribute much of their success to Amari Williams, who scored 15 points along with nine rebounds and five blocks.
Meanwhile, Elon and Charleston couldn't quite live up to the 159-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Phoenix took a 80-62 bruising from the Cougars on Thursday. Elon has not had much luck with Charleston recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.
Despite their defeat, Elon saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Max Mackinnon, who scored 17 points along with eight rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Mackinnon has scored all season.
The Dragons have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a massive bump to their 11-6 record this season. As for the Phoenix, their loss was their eighth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 8-8.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Drexel have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Elon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Drexel came up short against Elon in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, falling 72-58. Can Drexel avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Drexel is a big 8-point favorite against Elon, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dragons as a 9-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 139 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Drexel has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Elon.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Elon 72 vs. Drexel 58
- Dec 29, 2022 - Drexel 62 vs. Elon 50
- Feb 19, 2022 - Drexel 71 vs. Elon 60
- Jan 20, 2022 - Drexel 77 vs. Elon 49
- Mar 09, 2021 - Drexel 63 vs. Elon 56
- Feb 15, 2020 - Elon 75 vs. Drexel 70
- Jan 16, 2020 - Drexel 63 vs. Elon 41
- Feb 02, 2019 - Drexel 67 vs. Elon 63
- Jan 03, 2019 - Drexel 79 vs. Elon 65
- Jan 25, 2018 - Drexel 83 vs. Elon 79