Hampton Pirates @ Elon Phoenix

Current Records: Hampton 8-23, Elon 13-18

Elon has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Hampton Pirates are set to clash at 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Entertainment & Sports Arena in a Coastal Athletic postseason contest. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Saturday, the Phoenix lost to the Hawks at home by a decisive 85-70 margin. Elon got off to an early lead (up 15 with 6:19 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Elon's loss came about despite a quality game from TK Simpkins, who almost dropped a double-double on 31 points and nine rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Simpkins has scored all season.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make nine fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Hampton found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 85-73 to the Tribe.

Ja'Von Benson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost dropped a double-double on 19 points and nine rebounds. He hasn't dropped below two blocks for four straight games.

The Phoenix have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-18 record this season. As for the Pirates, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-23.

Elon is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they are 11-18, while Hampton is 12-16.

Elon was able to grind out a solid win over Hampton when the teams last played back in January, winning 80-74. Will Elon repeat their success, or does Hampton have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Elon is a 4-point favorite against Hampton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148 points.

Elon has won both of the games they've played against Hampton in the last year.