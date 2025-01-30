Who's Playing

Hofstra Pride @ Elon Phoenix

Current Records: Hofstra 11-10, Elon 14-7

What to Know

Hofstra is 8-2 against Elon since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Schar Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Pride were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Hofstra fought the good fight in their overtime match against Campbell on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They lost 69-67 to the Fighting Camels on a last-minute jump shot From Colby Duggan. The Pride got off to an early lead (up 18 with 2:11 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Michael Graham, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 21 rebounds. Another player making a difference was German Plotnikov, who had 11 points along with five steals and two blocks.

Meanwhile, Elon entered their contest against Charleston on Saturday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Elon took a 76-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of Charleston. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Phoenix in their matchups with the Cougars: they've now lost six in a row.

The losing side was boosted by TK Simpkins, who went 7 for 12 en route to 20 points. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for five straight games.

Elon struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 14.9 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last ten games they've fallen to only 10.3 per game.

Hofstra has been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-10 record this season. As for Elon, their defeat ended an eight-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 14-7.

Not only did the two teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. As for their next game, Elon is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 14-6 ATS overall, they're only 3-6 against Hofstra in their most recent matchups.

Hofstra took their victory against Elon when the teams last played back in February of 2024 by a conclusive 87-64. The rematch might be a little tougher for Hofstra since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Elon is a 3.5-point favorite against Hofstra, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 129.5 points.

Series History

Hofstra has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Elon.