Who's Playing

Monmouth Hawks @ Elon Phoenix

Current Records: Monmouth 5-14, Elon 13-6

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Elon is heading back home. They and the Monmouth Hawks will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Schar Center. The Phoenix are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.8 points per game this season.

The experts predicted Elon would be headed in after a victory, but Delaware made sure that didn't happen. Elon fell just short of Delaware by a score of 79-77 on Saturday. The close matchup was extra heartbreaking for the Phoenix, who almost overcame a 19 point deficit.

Elon's defeat came about despite a quality game from TJ Simpkins, who scored 21 points along with two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Sam Sherry, who went 5 for 9 en route to 15 points.

Meanwhile, Monmouth's game on Saturday was all tied up 27-27 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. Their bruising 81-58 loss to Campbell might stick with them for a while.

The losing side was boosted by Madison Durr, who had 18 points plus two steals.

Monmouth struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Campbell posted 16.

Elon's defeat dropped their record down to 13-6. As for Monmouth, their loss dropped their record down to 5-14.

Going forward, Elon is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Elon in mind: they have a solid 13-5 record against the spread this season.

Elon lost to Monmouth at home by a decisive 85-70 margin in their previous meeting back in March of 2024. Can Elon avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Elon is a big 9.5-point favorite against Monmouth, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Phoenix as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Elon and Monmouth both have 1 win in their last 2 games.