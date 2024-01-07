Halftime Report

After a tough defeat on the road their last time out, Elon looks much better today on their home court. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Elon is up 32-29 over North Carolina A&T.

Elon came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T Aggies @ Elon Phoenix

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 3-11, Elon 7-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Elon Phoenix and the North Carolina A&T Aggies are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Schar Center. Elon will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Last Thursday, the Phoenix opened the new year with a less-than-successful 77-70 loss to the Tribe. Elon has struggled against William & Mary recently, as their match on Thursday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Rob Higgins put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 19 points along with five rebounds. Nick Dorn was another key contributor, scoring 13 points.

Meanwhile, the Aggies rang in the new year with a 76-62 win over the Fighting Camels on Thursday. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest victory North Carolina A&T has managed all season.

North Carolina A&T can attribute much of their success to Camian Shell, who scored 18 points along with five assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Shell has scored all season.

The Phoenix's loss dropped their record down to 7-7. As for the Aggies, their win bumped their record up to 3-11.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a blowout: Elon just can't miss this season, having made 47% of their shots per game. It's a different story for North Carolina A&T, though, as they've only made 40.5% of their shots per game this season. Given Elon's sizeable advantage in that area, North Carolina A&T will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, Elon is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Elon: they have a less-than-stellar 4-8 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Elon is a 5-point favorite against North Carolina A&T, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Phoenix as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 158 points.

Series History

North Carolina A&T has won both of the games they've played against Elon in the last year.