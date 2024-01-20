Who's Playing

Northeastern Huskies @ Elon Phoenix

Current Records: Northeastern 7-11, Elon 8-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina

Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Northeastern Huskies and the Elon Phoenix are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Schar Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

While it was all tied up 26-26 at halftime, Northeastern was not quite North Carolina A&T's equal in the second half on Thursday. The Huskies fell 72-65 to the Aggies. Northeastern didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Chris Doherty, who scored 23 points along with seven rebounds. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him. Rashad King was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with six rebounds.

Northeastern struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Elon's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They took a 82-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Seahawks. Elon has struggled against UNCW recently, as their matchup on Thursday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Elon's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of TK Simpkins, who scored 16 points, and LA Pratt who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Pratt has scored all season.

The Huskies' loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 7-11. As for the Phoenix, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-10 record this season.

Northeastern and Elon were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, but Northeastern came up empty-handed after a 74-73 loss. Can Northeastern avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Northeastern has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Elon.