Who's Playing

Presbyterian Blue Hose @ Elon Phoenix

Current Records: Presbyterian 5-2, Elon 3-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina

Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After four games on the road, Elon is heading back home. They will take on the Presbyterian Blue Hose at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Sunday, the Phoenix came up short against the Eagles and fell 78-70.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Presbyterian on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a 79-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden Eagles.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Elon have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Presbyterian struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Elon came up short against Presbyterian when the teams last played back in December of 2022, falling 69-63. Will Elon have more luck at home instead of on the road? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Series History

Presbyterian won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.