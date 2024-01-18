Who's Playing

UNCW Seahawks @ Elon Phoenix

Current Records: UNCW 11-5, Elon 8-9

What to Know

UNCW has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The UNCW Seahawks and the Elon Phoenix will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Schar Center. UNCW has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Sunday, the Seahawks were able to grind out a solid win over the Fightin' Blue Hens, taking the game 79-74.

Trazarien White was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 19 points along with eight rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Shykeim Phillips, who scored 17 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 15.6% worse than the opposition, a fact Elon found out the hard way on Saturday. They suffered a painful 89-69 loss at the hands of the Dragons. It was the first time this season that Elon let down their fans at home.

The Seahawks' win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-5. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 97.6 points per game. As for the Phoenix, their defeat ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-9.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as UNCW and Elon are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UNCW hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.5 points per game. However, it's not like Elon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, UNCW is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Odds

UNCW is a big 8-point favorite against Elon, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

Series History

Elon and UNCW both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.