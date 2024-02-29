Who's Playing

William & Mary Tribe @ Elon Phoenix

Current Records: William & Mary 8-21, Elon 12-17

How To Watch

What to Know

After three games on the road, Elon is heading back home. They and the William & Mary Tribe will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Schar Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Elon lost a heartbreaker when they last took the court, but unfortunately for them the loss they were handed on on Saturday was a bit more commanding. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 87-64 punch to the gut against the Pride. Elon found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 17 fewer assists than your opponent.

TK Simpkins put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 24 points along with six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Meanwhile, William & Mary's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their eighth straight defeat. They fell 75-62 to the Seawolves. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for William & Mary in their matchups with the Seawolves: they've now lost three in a row.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Gabe Dorsey, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Trey Moss, who scored 16 points along with four steals.

The Phoenix's loss dropped their record down to 12-17. As for the Tribe, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 12 of their last 13 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-21 record this season.

Elon opened the new year with a less-than-successful 77-70 defeat to the Tribe. Will Elon have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Elon and William & Mary both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.