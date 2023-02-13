Who's Playing

Hampton @ Elon

Current Records: Hampton 6-20; Elon 5-20

What to Know

Get ready for a Colonial battle as the Hampton Pirates and the Elon Phoenix will face off at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Schar Center. Elon should still be feeling good after a victory, while Hampton will be looking to get back in the win column.

This past Saturday, the Pirates lost to the College of Charleston Cougars at home by a decisive 83-70 margin. Guard Jordan Nesbitt put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 20 points in addition to eight boards. Nesbitt's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Towson Tigers last week.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Elon and the William & Mary Tribe this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Elon wrapped it up with a 66-55 win at home.

Hampton is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The Pirates are now 6-20 while the Phoenix sit at 5-20. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Hampton has only been able to knock down 39.30% percent of their shots, which is the 359th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Elon has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 26th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina

Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Phoenix are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Phoenix as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.