Hampton @ Elon

Current Records: Hampton 6-20; Elon 5-20

What to Know

Get ready for a Colonial battle as the Elon Phoenix and the Hampton Pirates will face off at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Schar Center. Elon will be strutting in after a win while Hampton will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Phoenix didn't have too much trouble with the William & Mary Tribe at home this past Saturday as they won 66-55.

Meanwhile, Hampton ended up a good deal behind the College of Charleston Cougars when they played this past Saturday, losing 83-70. The losing side was boosted by guard Jordan Nesbitt, who had 20 points along with eight rebounds. Nesbitt had some trouble finding his footing against the Towson Tigers this past Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Elon is now 5-20 while Hampton sits at 6-20. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Phoenix are 26th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.1 on average. The Pirates have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.30% percent of their shots, which is the 359th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina

Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.