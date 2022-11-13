Who's Playing

Harvard @ Elon

Current Records: Harvard 1-1; Elon 1-1

What to Know

The Harvard Crimson will take on the Elon Phoenix at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at Harrah's Cherokee Center.

Harvard ended up a good deal behind the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns when they played this past Friday, losing 75-61.

Meanwhile, the game between Elon and the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with the Phoenix falling 77-64, it was darn close to turning into one.

Harvard is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in all their past two games, so buyers beware.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Harrah's Cherokee Center -- Asheville, North Carolina

Harrah's Cherokee Center -- Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.16

Odds

The Crimson are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.