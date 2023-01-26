Who's Playing
Hofstra @ Elon
Current Records: Hofstra 13-8; Elon 2-18
What to Know
Get ready for a Colonial battle as the Hofstra Pride and the Elon Phoenix will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Schar Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Hofstra winning the first 97-64 on the road and Elon taking the second 81-55.
The Pride made easy work of the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks last week and carried off a 70-46 win. Guard Tyler Thomas took over for Hofstra, finishing with 28 points (a whopping 40% of their total) along with seven boards.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Elon as they fell 66-62 to the Towson Tigers this past Saturday.
Hofstra's victory brought them up to 13-8 while the Phoenix's loss pulled them down to 2-18. Hofstra is 8-4 after wins this year, and Elon is 1-16 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Hofstra have won eight out of their last 13 games against Elon.
- Feb 24, 2022 - Elon 81 vs. Hofstra 55
- Feb 15, 2022 - Hofstra 97 vs. Elon 64
- Mar 08, 2021 - Elon 76 vs. Hofstra 58
- Jan 30, 2020 - Hofstra 86 vs. Elon 63
- Jan 04, 2020 - Hofstra 102 vs. Elon 75
- Feb 07, 2019 - Hofstra 102 vs. Elon 61
- Jan 12, 2019 - Hofstra 74 vs. Elon 71
- Feb 08, 2018 - Hofstra 67 vs. Elon 48
- Jan 07, 2018 - Elon 89 vs. Hofstra 76
- Jan 28, 2017 - Elon 84 vs. Hofstra 70
- Jan 12, 2017 - Elon 96 vs. Hofstra 80
- Jan 28, 2016 - Hofstra 66 vs. Elon 64
- Jan 09, 2016 - Hofstra 80 vs. Elon 76