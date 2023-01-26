Who's Playing

Hofstra @ Elon

Current Records: Hofstra 13-8; Elon 2-18

What to Know

Get ready for a Colonial battle as the Hofstra Pride and the Elon Phoenix will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Schar Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Hofstra winning the first 97-64 on the road and Elon taking the second 81-55.

The Pride made easy work of the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks last week and carried off a 70-46 win. Guard Tyler Thomas took over for Hofstra, finishing with 28 points (a whopping 40% of their total) along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Elon as they fell 66-62 to the Towson Tigers this past Saturday.

Hofstra's victory brought them up to 13-8 while the Phoenix's loss pulled them down to 2-18. Hofstra is 8-4 after wins this year, and Elon is 1-16 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina

Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Hofstra have won eight out of their last 13 games against Elon.