Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T @ Elon

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 6-11; Elon 2-14

What to Know

The North Carolina A&T Aggies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. North Carolina A&T and the Elon Phoenix will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Schar Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Aggies were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 66-61 to the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks. The top scorer for North Carolina A&T was guard Kam Woods (24 points).

Meanwhile, Elon lost to UNC-Wilmington at home by a decisive 81-66 margin. Guard Zac Ervin (16 points) and guard Torrence Watson (14 points) were the top scorers for Elon.

Barring any buzzer beaters, North Carolina A&T is expected to win a tight contest. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on North Carolina A&T's opponents whenever they hit the road.

The losses put the Aggies at 6-11 and the Phoenix at 2-14. North Carolina A&T is 3-7 after losses this season, Elon 1-12.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina

Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Aggies are a 3-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.