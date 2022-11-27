Who's Playing

Radford @ Elon

Current Records: Radford 3-3; Elon 1-5

What to Know

The Radford Highlanders are on the road again Sunday and play against the Elon Phoenix at 2 p.m. ET Nov. 27 at Schar Center. Neither the Highlanders nor Elon could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

It looks like Radford got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. The contest between Radford and the William & Mary Tribe this past Wednesday was not particularly close, with Radford falling 62-51.

As for Elon, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 78-53 punch to the gut against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks last week.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Highlanders are expected to win a tight contest. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Wednesday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Radford is now 3-3 while the Phoenix sit at 1-5. Radford is 1-1 after losses this season, Elon 0-4.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina

Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Highlanders are a 3-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Elon and Radford both have one win in their last two games.