Who's Playing
Towson @ Elon
Current Records: Towson 13-7; Elon 2-17
What to Know
The Towson Tigers won both of their matches against the Elon Phoenix last season (59-54 and 86-50) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. Towson and Elon will face off in a Colonial battle at 4 p.m. ET at Schar Center. The Tigers will be strutting in after a victory while Elon will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Towson didn't have too much trouble with the North Carolina A&T Aggies on the road on Thursday as they won 79-67. Towson got double-digit scores from four players: guard Nygal Russell (18), guard Nicolas Timberlake (17), guard Sekou Sylla (15), and forward Charles Thompson (13).
Meanwhile, the Phoenix came up short against the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks on Monday, falling 62-54.
Towson is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
The Tigers' win brought them up to 13-7 while Elon's loss pulled them down to 2-17. Towson is 9-3 after wins this season, and Elon is 1-15 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a big 10-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -108
Series History
Towson have won eight out of their last 13 games against Elon.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Towson 86 vs. Elon 50
- Jan 15, 2022 - Towson 59 vs. Elon 54
- Mar 06, 2021 - Elon 69 vs. Towson 48
- Feb 22, 2020 - Towson 84 vs. Elon 71
- Jan 23, 2020 - Towson 72 vs. Elon 61
- Mar 02, 2019 - Elon 86 vs. Towson 66
- Dec 28, 2018 - Towson 77 vs. Elon 60
- Jan 27, 2018 - Elon 83 vs. Towson 76
- Jan 02, 2018 - Elon 75 vs. Towson 72
- Feb 16, 2017 - Towson 85 vs. Elon 66
- Jan 07, 2017 - Elon 72 vs. Towson 61
- Feb 20, 2016 - Towson 67 vs. Elon 56
- Feb 06, 2016 - Towson 81 vs. Elon 77