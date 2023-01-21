Who's Playing

Towson @ Elon

Current Records: Towson 13-7; Elon 2-17

What to Know

The Towson Tigers won both of their matches against the Elon Phoenix last season (59-54 and 86-50) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. Towson and Elon will face off in a Colonial battle at 4 p.m. ET at Schar Center. The Tigers will be strutting in after a victory while Elon will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Towson didn't have too much trouble with the North Carolina A&T Aggies on the road on Thursday as they won 79-67. Towson got double-digit scores from four players: guard Nygal Russell (18), guard Nicolas Timberlake (17), guard Sekou Sylla (15), and forward Charles Thompson (13).

Meanwhile, the Phoenix came up short against the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks on Monday, falling 62-54.

Towson is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The Tigers' win brought them up to 13-7 while Elon's loss pulled them down to 2-17. Towson is 9-3 after wins this season, and Elon is 1-15 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina

Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 10-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Towson have won eight out of their last 13 games against Elon.