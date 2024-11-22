Who's Playing

SC Upstate Spartans @ ETSU Buccaneers

Current Records: SC Upstate 2-4, ETSU 2-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall -- Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall -- Johnson City, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The SC Upstate Spartans will face off against the ETSU Buccaneers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Freedom Hall. The Spartans have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Having struggled with three defeats in a row, SC Upstate finally turned things around against S. Wesleyan on Tuesday. They claimed a resounding 95-63 victory over the Warriors.

Meanwhile, ETSU couldn't handle Davidson on Saturday and fell 76-70.

ETSU's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Jaden Seymour, who went 9 for 13 en route to 21 points, and Quimari Peterson, who went 7 for 13 en route to 19 points. What's more, Seymour also posted a 66.7% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2023.

SC Upstate's win bumped their record up to 2-4. As for ETSU, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. SC Upstate hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.8 points per game. However, it's not like ETSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

SC Upstate is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

ETSU is a big 12.5-point favorite against SC Upstate, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

ETSU won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.