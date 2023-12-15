Who's Playing

Tusculum Pioneers @ ETSU Buccaneers

Current Records: Tusculum 0-0, ETSU 5-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The Tusculum Pioneers will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the ETSU Buccaneers. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 15th at Freedom Hall Civic Center.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's contest: Tusculum were looking sharp from long range last season, having drained 38.7% of their threes per game. It's a different story for ETSU, though, as they've only made 31.5% of their threes per game this season.

Looking back to last season, Tusculum finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, ETSU didn't have their best season, finishing 12-19.

Tusculum suffered a grim 84-65 defeat to ETSU in their previous meeting back in December of 2017. The contest was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Tusculum was down 47-28.

Series History

ETSU won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.

  • Dec 28, 2017 - ETSU 84 vs. Tusculum 65