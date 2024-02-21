Who's Playing

VMI Keydets @ ETSU Buccaneers

Current Records: VMI 4-23, ETSU 13-14

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall -- Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall -- Johnson City, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

VMI is 1-9 against the Buccaneers since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Freedom Hall. VMI is no doubt hoping to put an end to a 16-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

VMI managed to keep up with the Bulldogs until halftime on Saturday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Keydets suffered a bruising 76-51 defeat at the hands of the Bulldogs. VMI found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 16.3% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, ETSU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They fell 70-65 to the Catamounts. ETSU has not had much luck with the Catamounts recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

ETSU struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Keydets have been struggling recently as they've lost 13 of their last 14 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-23 record this season. As for the Buccaneers, they now have a losing record at 13-14.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: VMI have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like ETSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

VMI and the Buccaneers were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in January, but the Keydets came up empty-handed after a 74-73 defeat. Can VMI avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

ETSU has won 9 out of their last 10 games against VMI.