Who's Playing

VMI Keydets @ ETSU Buccaneers

Current Records: VMI 4-27, ETSU 16-15

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 8, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, March 8, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Harrah's Cherokee Center -- Asheville, North Carolina

Harrah's Cherokee Center -- Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

ETSU has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They and the VMI Keydets are set to clash at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Harrah's Cherokee Center in a Southern postseason contest. ETSU will be strutting in after a win while VMI will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Saturday, in a tight game that could have gone either way, the Buccaneers made off with a 66-65 victory over the Spartans. The win made it back-to-back wins for ETSU.

Meanwhile, VMI's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their 12th straight defeat. They took a 74-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Terriers.

The Buccaneers now have a winning record of 16-15. As for the Keydets, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 17 of their last 18 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-27 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: ETSU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like VMI struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

ETSU was able to grind out a solid win over VMI when the teams last played back in February, winning 82-69. The rematch might be a little tougher for ETSU since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

ETSU is a big 16.5-point favorite against VMI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Buccaneers, as the game opened with the Buccaneers as a 15-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

ETSU has won 9 out of their last 10 games against VMI.