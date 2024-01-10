Who's Playing

Western Carolina Catamounts @ ETSU Buccaneers

Current Records: Western Carolina 13-2, ETSU 9-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the Western Carolina Catamounts and the ETSU Buccaneers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 10th at Freedom Hall Civic Center. Western Carolina is coming into the match hot, having won their last seven games.

On Saturday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Catamounts beat the Terriers 70-66.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact ETSU found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a hard 70-54 fall against the Spartans.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, ETSU struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Catamounts' victory was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 13-2. They've been dominating during the matchups in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 18.2 points. As for the Buccaneers, their loss dropped their record down to 9-6.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Western Carolina just can't miss this season, having made 47.3% of their shots per game. It's a different story for ETSU, though, as they've only made 39.4% of their shots per game this season. Given Western Carolina's sizeable advantage in that area, ETSU will need to find a way to close that gap.

Western Carolina was able to grind out a solid win over ETSU in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, winning 69-57. Will Western Carolina repeat their success, or does ETSU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

ETSU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Western Carolina.