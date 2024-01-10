Who's Playing
Western Carolina Catamounts @ ETSU Buccaneers
Current Records: Western Carolina 13-2, ETSU 9-6
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center -- Johnson City, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the Western Carolina Catamounts and the ETSU Buccaneers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 10th at Freedom Hall Civic Center. Western Carolina is coming into the match hot, having won their last seven games.
On Saturday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Catamounts beat the Terriers 70-66.
Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact ETSU found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a hard 70-54 fall against the Spartans.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, ETSU struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.
The Catamounts' victory was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 13-2. They've been dominating during the matchups in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 18.2 points. As for the Buccaneers, their loss dropped their record down to 9-6.
Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Western Carolina just can't miss this season, having made 47.3% of their shots per game. It's a different story for ETSU, though, as they've only made 39.4% of their shots per game this season. Given Western Carolina's sizeable advantage in that area, ETSU will need to find a way to close that gap.
Western Carolina was able to grind out a solid win over ETSU in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, winning 69-57. Will Western Carolina repeat their success, or does ETSU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
ETSU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Western Carolina.
- Mar 04, 2023 - Western Carolina 69 vs. ETSU 57
- Feb 15, 2023 - Western Carolina 68 vs. ETSU 66
- Jan 04, 2023 - Western Carolina 71 vs. ETSU 60
- Feb 02, 2022 - Western Carolina 87 vs. ETSU 84
- Jan 10, 2022 - ETSU 87 vs. Western Carolina 69
- Jan 20, 2021 - ETSU 59 vs. Western Carolina 48
- Dec 30, 2020 - ETSU 86 vs. Western Carolina 78
- Mar 08, 2020 - ETSU 97 vs. Western Carolina 75
- Feb 29, 2020 - ETSU 68 vs. Western Carolina 67
- Jan 18, 2020 - ETSU 85 vs. Western Carolina 66