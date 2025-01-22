Who's Playing

Western Carolina Catamounts @ ETSU Buccaneers

Current Records: Western Carolina 5-12, ETSU 11-8

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Freedom Hall -- Johnson City, Tennessee

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the Western Carolina Catamounts and the ETSU Buccaneers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Freedom Hall. The Catamounts are no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 83-55, which was the final score in Western Carolina's tilt against UNCG on Saturday. The over/under was set at 138.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The losing side was boosted by Cord Stansberry, who went 8 for 12 en route to 18 points plus five rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Less helpful for Western Carolina was Chevalier Emery's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Western Carolina struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Samford typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday ETSU proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Bulldogs by a score of 65-60. The score was all tied up 29-29 at the break, but the Buccaneers were the better team in the second half.

ETSU's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Quimari Peterson, who posted 19 points along with five assists. Peterson had some trouble finding his footing against VMI on January 1st, so this was a nice turnaround. Jaden Seymour was another key player, dropping a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Western Carolina's loss dropped their record down to 5-12. As for ETSU, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 11-8 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Western Carolina has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like ETSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Western Carolina was able to grind out a solid win over ETSU in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, winning 70-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for Western Carolina since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Western Carolina has won 6 out of their last 10 games against ETSU.