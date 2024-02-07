Who's Playing

Wofford Terriers @ ETSU Buccaneers

Current Records: Wofford 13-10, ETSU 12-11

When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall -- Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall -- Johnson City, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the Wofford Terriers and the ETSU Buccaneers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 7th at Freedom Hall. Wofford has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Wofford ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Catamounts 88-86. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Meanwhile, it was close, but on Saturday the Buccaneers sidestepped the Bulldogs for a 62-60 victory. The win made it back-to-back wins for ETSU.

The Terriers' win bumped their record up to 13-10. As for the Buccaneers, their victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 12-11.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a blowout: Wofford just can't miss this season, having made 47% of their shots per game. It's a different story for ETSU, though, as they've only made 40% of their shots this season. Given Wofford's sizable advantage in that area, the Buccaneers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Wofford skirted past the Buccaneers 75-73 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wofford since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

ETSU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Wofford.