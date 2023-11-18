Who's Playing

Ball State Cardinals @ Evansville Aces

Current Records: Ball State 3-0, Evansville 3-0

What to Know

Ball State has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. They will take on the Evansville Aces at 2:00 p.m. ET at Ford Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Tuesday, the Cardinals blew past the Mighty Oaks, posting a 92-51 win at home. With Ball State ahead 41-20 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Meanwhile, Evansville had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 39 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Wednesday. They were the clear victor by a 76-57 margin over the Redhawks.

Evansville's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Yacine Toumi, who earned 20 points. Another player making a difference was Ben Humrichous, who earned 18 points.

The Cardinals have yet to lose a game at home this season, leaving them with a 3-0 record. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 88.7 points per game. As for the Aces, their win bumped their record up to 3-0.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Ball State has themselves a killer kicker this season, having drained 48% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Evansville struggles in that department as they've nailed 52.6% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Everything went Ball State's way against Evansville when the teams last played back in December of 2022 as Ball State made off with a 88-69 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Ball State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Evansville and Ball State both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.