Who's Playing

Murray State Racers @ Evansville Aces

Current Records: Murray State 5-9, Evansville 10-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Murray State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Murray State Racers and the Evansville Aces will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ford Center. Evansville took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Murray State, who comes in off a win.

Last Tuesday, Murray State's game was all tied up 43-43 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against the Flames by a score of 85-73.

Murray State got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was JaCobi Wood out in front who scored 17 points along with five assists and five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Brian Moore Jr., who scored 20 points.

Evansville has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell 87-73 to the Sycamores on Wednesday. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Evansville in their matchups with Indiana State: they've now lost five in a row.

The losing side was boosted by Yacine Toumi, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds.

The Racers' victory bumped their record up to 5-9. As for the Aces, their loss dropped their record down to 10-4.

Murray State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Currently 10-3 against the spread, Evansville has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Murray State is only 5-8 ATS.

While only Murray State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, Evansville is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Odds

Evansville is a slight 2-point favorite against Murray State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 148 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Evansville and Murray State both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.