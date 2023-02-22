Who's Playing

Illinois-Chicago @ Evansville

Current Records: Illinois-Chicago 11-18; Evansville 5-24

What to Know

The Evansville Aces will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Evansville and the Illinois-Chicago Flames will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ford Center. Illinois-Chicago will be strutting in after a victory while the Aces will be stumbling in from a loss.

The contest between Evansville and the Murray State Racers this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Evansville falling 74-58 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding Evansville back was the mediocre play of guard Kenny Strawbridge Jr., who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Flames escaped with a win on Sunday against the Valparaiso Beacons by the margin of a single free throw, 74-73. Among those leading the charge for Illinois-Chicago was guard Jalen Jackson, who had 19 points.

The Aces are now 5-24 while Illinois-Chicago sits at 11-18. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Evansville has only been able to knock down 39.70% percent of their shots, which is the 351st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Illinois-Chicagos have had an even harder time: they have only been able to knock down 41.30% percent of their shots, which is the 21st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow night.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana

Series History

Illinois-Chicago won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.