Who's Playing

Murray State @ Evansville

Current Records: Murray State 7-6; Evansville 4-10

What to Know

The Evansville Aces are 3-1 against the Murray State Racers since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Aces and MSU will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2 p.m. ET at Ford Center.

A victory for Evansville just wasn't in the stars on Thursday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 91-63 to the Indiana State Sycamores. Evansville was surely aware of their 15.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Guard Kenny Strawbridge Jr. (21 points) was the top scorer for Evansville.

Meanwhile, MSU entered their game against the Southern Illinois Salukis on Thursday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Racers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 63-57 to SIU. Guard Rob Perry put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 26 points.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Evansville have won three out of their last four games against Murray State.