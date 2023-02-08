Who's Playing

Northern Iowa @ Evansville

Current Records: Northern Iowa 12-12; Evansville 4-21

What to Know

The Evansville Aces are 4-13 against the Northern Iowa Panthers since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. Evansville and Northern Iowa will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8 p.m. ET at Ford Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Aces came up short against the Illinois-Chicago Flames this past Saturday, falling 70-61. The top scorer for Evansville was guard Kenny Strawbridge Jr. (20 points).

Meanwhile, Northern Iowa came up short against the Bradley Braves this past Saturday, falling 77-69. Northern Iowa's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Michael Duax, who had 14 points.

Evansville is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 8-16-1 ATS, to cover the spread.

The Aces are now 4-21 while the Panthers sit at 12-12. Evansville is 3-17 after losses this year, Northern Iowa 5-6.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $53.00

Odds

The Panthers are a big 10-point favorite against the Aces, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Northern Iowa have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Evansville.