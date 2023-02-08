Who's Playing
Northern Iowa @ Evansville
Current Records: Northern Iowa 12-12; Evansville 4-21
What to Know
The Evansville Aces are 4-13 against the Northern Iowa Panthers since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. Evansville and Northern Iowa will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8 p.m. ET at Ford Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
The Aces came up short against the Illinois-Chicago Flames this past Saturday, falling 70-61. The top scorer for Evansville was guard Kenny Strawbridge Jr. (20 points).
Meanwhile, Northern Iowa came up short against the Bradley Braves this past Saturday, falling 77-69. Northern Iowa's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Michael Duax, who had 14 points.
Evansville is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 8-16-1 ATS, to cover the spread.
The Aces are now 4-21 while the Panthers sit at 12-12. Evansville is 3-17 after losses this year, Northern Iowa 5-6.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $53.00
Odds
The Panthers are a big 10-point favorite against the Aces, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Northern Iowa have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Evansville.
- Dec 03, 2022 - Northern Iowa 72 vs. Evansville 55
- Jan 26, 2022 - Northern Iowa 64 vs. Evansville 59
- Jan 02, 2022 - Northern Iowa 83 vs. Evansville 61
- Jan 03, 2021 - Evansville 70 vs. Northern Iowa 64
- Jan 02, 2021 - Evansville 65 vs. Northern Iowa 61
- Feb 26, 2020 - Northern Iowa 84 vs. Evansville 64
- Feb 01, 2020 - Northern Iowa 80 vs. Evansville 68
- Feb 17, 2019 - Northern Iowa 73 vs. Evansville 58
- Jan 26, 2019 - Northern Iowa 81 vs. Evansville 74
- Mar 01, 2018 - Northern Iowa 60 vs. Evansville 50
- Feb 13, 2018 - Northern Iowa 47 vs. Evansville 41
- Jan 31, 2018 - Evansville 57 vs. Northern Iowa 49
- Jan 25, 2017 - Northern Iowa 61 vs. Evansville 54
- Jan 01, 2017 - Evansville 70 vs. Northern Iowa 58
- Mar 06, 2016 - Northern Iowa 56 vs. Evansville 54
- Feb 27, 2016 - Northern Iowa 54 vs. Evansville 52
- Feb 03, 2016 - Northern Iowa 57 vs. Evansville 54