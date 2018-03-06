WATCH: Fairfield coach, player share tearful embrace in MAAC title game loss
Fairfield's Tyler Nelson, a senior, said a final goodbye to his coach exiting after a loss to Iona on Monday
Fairfield fell just shy of punching its ticket to the NCAA Tournament on Monday, losing 83-71 in the MAAC title game to Iona.
The Stags were oh so close to snagging their first bid to the Big Dance since 1997 -- but being close didn't make the loss any easier to stomach for those who saw their dreams of being in the NCAA Tournament get crushed.
After realization began to sink in during the final seconds of the game, senior guard Tyler Nelson and his coach, Sydney Johnson, shared an emotional embrace as he walked off the court.
Nelson had a successful four-year stint at Fairfield under Johnson, and the two undeniably are close. Which means that in this case, a warm embrace and two men sobbing while hugging each other is absolutely acceptable.
The embrace and special moment -- though a painful one for Fairfield -- is also a friendly reminder for those who love the sport: College basketball is the best.
-
Conference tourney brackets, schedules
Six tournament bids have been finalized, with a lot more to come Tuesday
-
Kent St. beats buzzer to advance in MAC
The Golden Flashes are looking to duplicate the run they made to the MAC tourney title last...
-
Bracketology: Big stakes at ACC tourney
The Irish and Orange are trying to make a case for selection while the Blue Devils vie for...
-
Boston College vs. Georgia Tech picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Boston College vs. Georgia Tech game 10,000...
-
Coaching changes tracker: Latest updates
A frequently briefed, up-to-date list of college hoops' 2018 coaching changes and rumors
-
How to watch the CAA semifinals
Four teams are battling for the automatic bid from the Colonial Athletic Association