WATCH: Fairfield coach, player share tearful embrace in MAAC title game loss

Fairfield fell just shy of punching its ticket to the NCAA Tournament on Monday, losing 83-71 in the MAAC title game to Iona.

The Stags were oh so close to snagging their first bid to the Big Dance since 1997 -- but being close didn't make the loss any easier to stomach for those who saw their dreams of being in the NCAA Tournament get crushed.

After realization began to sink in during the final seconds of the game, senior guard Tyler Nelson and his coach, Sydney Johnson, shared an emotional embrace as he walked off the court.

College basketball is still awesome. pic.twitter.com/NxJXCIjqG0 — Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) March 6, 2018

Nelson had a successful four-year stint at Fairfield under Johnson, and the two undeniably are close. Which means that in this case, a warm embrace and two men sobbing while hugging each other is absolutely acceptable.

The embrace and special moment -- though a painful one for Fairfield -- is also a friendly reminder for those who love the sport: College basketball is the best.