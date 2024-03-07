Who's Playing

Canisius Golden Griffins @ Fairfield Stags

Current Records: Canisius 12-16, Fairfield 18-11

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut

Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Fairfield is 8-2 against the Golden Griffins since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

After some red-hot offensive attacks in their last three matchups, Fairfield finally fizzled out on Friday. They fell just short of the Red Foxes by a score of 58-55. Fairfield didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, Canisius unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Sunday. They fell to the Broncs 65-61.

The Stags' defeat dropped their record down to 18-11. As for the Golden Griffins, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-16.

Fairfield took their victory against the Golden Griffins when the teams last played back in January by a conclusive 88-63. With Fairfield ahead 47-28 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Series History

Fairfield has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Canisius.