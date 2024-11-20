Halftime Report

A win for Drexel would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Fairfield 33-21.

If Drexel keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-2 in no time. On the other hand, Fairfield will have to make due with a 2-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Drexel Dragons @ Fairfield Stags

Current Records: Drexel 2-2, Fairfield 2-2

How To Watch

What to Know

The Fairfield Stags will face off against the Drexel Dragons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. The Stags are the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.

Fairfield is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They took their contest on Friday with ease, bagging a 93-44 win over John Jay. With the Stags ahead 51-29 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Fairfield was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, Drexel entered their game against La Salle on Saturday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Drexel fell just short of La Salle by a score of 71-68. The Dragons have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Cole Hargrove, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 15 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in assists (four). Another player making a difference was Jason Drake, who went 7 for 11 en route to 18 points.

Fairfield's victory was their fourth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 2-2. As for Drexel, their defeat ended a 15-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 2-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Fairfield has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Drexel struggles in that department as they've been averaging 45.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Fairfield ended up a good deal behind Drexel in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, losing 65-47. Will Fairfield have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Fairfield is a slight 1-point favorite against Drexel, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Dragons as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 137 points.

Series History

Drexel won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.