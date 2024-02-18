Who's Playing

Mt St Mary's Mountaineers @ Fairfield Stags

Current Records: Mt St Mary's 11-14, Fairfield 15-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Fairfield Stags and the Mt St Mary's Mountaineers are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 18th at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Fairfield unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Friday. They fell just short of the Purple Eagles by a score of 65-63. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Fairfield in their matchups with the Purple Eagles: they've now lost four in a row.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 96 points the game before, Mt St Mary's faltered in their game on Friday. They took a 61-57 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Broncs. Mt St Mary's loss signaled the end of their four-game winning streak.

The Stags' defeat dropped their record down to 15-10. As for the Mountaineers, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-14.

Looking ahead to Sunday, Fairfield is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-3 against the spread).

Fairfield didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Mountaineers in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 76-72 victory. Will Fairfield repeat their success, or do the Mountaineers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Fairfield is a 4.5-point favorite against Mt St Mary's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Stags as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Fairfield has won both of the games they've played against Mt St Mary's in the last year.