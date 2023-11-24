Who's Playing

New Hamp. Wildcats @ Fairfield Stags

Current Records: New Hamp. 3-2, Fairfield 1-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut

What to Know

Fairfield will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the New Hamp. Wildcats at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday. Fairfield might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 16 turnovers on Saturday.

The point spread may have favored Fairfield last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 69-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Royals. Fairfield has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, it was close, but on Tuesday the Wildcats sidestepped the Red Foxes for a 74-71 win.

The Stags' defeat dropped their record down to 1-4. As for the Wildcats, they have yet to lose a game at home this season, leaving them with a 3-2 record.

While only Fairfield took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, New Hamp. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Fairfield have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like New Hamp. struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

New Hamp. is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Fairfield, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Stags as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

Series History

Fairfield and New Hamp. both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.