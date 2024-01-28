Who's Playing

Quinnipiac Bobcats @ Fairfield Stags

Current Records: Quinnipiac 15-4, Fairfield 12-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut

Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Fairfield Stags and the Quinnipiac Bobcats are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 28th at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Fairfield comes in on three and Quinnipiac on six.

Last Sunday, the Stags beat the Jaspers 82-75.

Meanwhile, the Bobcats earned a 79-65 victory over the Mountaineers on Thursday.

The Stags have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 11 of their last 12 matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 12-7 record this season. As for the Bobcats, their victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 15-4.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Sunday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Fairfield hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.6 points per game. However, it's not like Quinnipiac struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Fairfield was able to grind out a solid win over Quinnipiac in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, winning 92-82. Will Fairfield repeat their success, or does Quinnipiac have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Quinnipiac has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Fairfield.