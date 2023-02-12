Who's Playing

Mount St. Mary's @ Fairfield

Current Records: Mount St. Mary's 8-17; Fairfield 10-14

What to Know

Get ready for an MAAC battle as the Fairfield Stags and the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers will face off at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Fairfield was just a bucket short of a win this past Friday and fell 58-57 to the Rider Broncs.

Meanwhile, Mount St. Mary's came up short against the Siena Saints this past Friday, falling 72-65.

The Stags are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in six of their ten home games.

Fairfield is now 10-14 while Mount St. Mary's sits at 8-17. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Fairfield has only been able to knock down 40.40% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Mountaineers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 349th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 62.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut

Odds

The Stags are a solid 6-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Stags as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Fairfield won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.