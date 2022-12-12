Who's Playing

Yale @ Fairfield

Current Records: Yale 8-3; Fairfield 4-6

What to Know

The Yale Bulldogs are staying on the road on Monday to face off against the Fairfield Stags at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 12 at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. Fairfield should still be feeling good after a win, while the Bulldogs will be looking to get back in the win column.

Yale came up short against the Kentucky Wildcats this past Saturday, falling 69-59. Guard John Poulakidas had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 36 minutes but putting up just nine points.

Meanwhile, things were close when the Stags and the Sacred Heart Pioneers clashed this past Wednesday, but Fairfield ultimately edged out the opposition 61-59.

Yale is now 8-3 while Fairfield sits at 4-6. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Bulldogs come into the contest boasting the eighth fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 57. Less enviably, Fairfield is seventh worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 62.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut

Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Yale won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.